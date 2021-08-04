Storm Power Components, a manufacturer of electrical bus bars and related power components located in Decatur, has announced that its ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certifications have been extended to include the design and development component per AS9100 Section 8.3.
Storm’s certified design process guides customers who are new to the complexities of custom-designed or multi-layer laminated electrical busbars which carry high voltages and/or currents. This support begins with initial concepts, proceeds through optimizing topology, best materials and finishes, electrical and mechanical testing, and finishes with complete in-house manufacturing in the facility.
“Adding design to our certification is another step that enables our customers to capitalize on the vast experience of our design team when dealing with the intricate details involved in designing laminated bus bars,” Rick Whistler, director of Laminated Bus, said.
The AS9100D standard specifies the Quality Management System requirements for organizations that design, develop or manufacture aviation, space and defense products. The standard is an SAE document developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), which includes the ISO 9001:2015 requirements.
It also identifies additional requirements specifically for the aviation, space and defense industries. Storm’s busbar designers help customers develop a wide variety of busbars ranging from simple machined and fabricated parts up through low-inductance, multi-layer laminated busbars.
