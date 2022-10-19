The Meigs County Election Commission is hopeful for a good turnout during the November election.
According to Meigs County Administrator of Elections Judy McAllister, she is hopeful in this election period’s turnout during early voting.
“I hope it is very busy but I don’t think it’s going to be,” McAllister said. “I’m basing that on requests for absentee ballots we have had which has been low, but we will take what we can get.”
According to McAllister there haven’t been any changes made to the candidate list on the ballot since its approval.
“People are able to fill in write-in, where permissible, and the voters will have to write that person’s name in physically for that vote to count,” she noted. “But that is not something that we add ourselves.”
Early voting started Wednesday and will go until Nov. 3.
“We have early voting at city hall in the basement entrance Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon,” she stated. “On election day all the polls will open at 9 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.”
One of the points of interest on the ballot during this election is the two candidates vying for the position of mayor in the Town of Decatur.
“There are two candidates running for the city mayor position and there are three alderman seats with three candidates to fill those positions, but the city mayor’s race seems to be pretty important for people,” she expressed. “There are also constitutional amendments on the ballot for this election and a lot of people know that this is an important election.”
The mayoral race will feature the incumbent facing off against a former Decatur mayor as Jeremy Bivens, who currently holds the seat, will take on Bill James.
Bivens was elected Decatur mayor in 2018 when he defeated current alderman John Wayne Irwin Jr. This would mark Bivens’ first attempt at re-election.
James is a former Decatur mayor who most recently served as mayor of Meigs County. He spent the past eight years as the county mayor, a position he won in 2014 when he defeated Bivens. James lost his bid for re-election to the county mayor role in the August general election against Eddie Jewell.
McAllister encouraged all the registered voters in the county to participate in this election.
“I would like to see people go out and vote. To participate in this election,” she said. “If you don’t vote you don’t get to express your voice during the election.”
