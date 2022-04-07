The Etowah City Commissioners came together during their inaugural Strategic Planning Workshop to identify their priorities for the upcoming year.
The planning retreat was an event that allowed the citizens of Etowah to join with the town’s elected officials in addressing the current state of the city as well as express their hopes for the future of the town.
Three of the city commissioners were present during the voting section of the event — Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood, Commissioner John James and newly re-instated Commissioner Diana Elrod.
According to officials from Southeast Tennessee Development District, the top priorities of the commissioners included fixing the city’s infrastructure, downtown development, North Etowah Industrial Park site development and creating a sporting complex.
The commissioners who weren’t present — Misty Webb and Jim Swayne — will also have a chance to give their input on what they believe to be the top three most important priorities to work on.
SETDD Executive Director Beth Jones questioned the commissioners on what they would like to see as part of their five year plan.
“Starting off, I think we should plan for the four things right there,” Garwood said, referring to the earlier votes.
Jones stated that planning things out through sessions helps both the city and the development district.
“This really helps us,” she expressed. “I don’t want (the citizens in attendance) to think, and I’m sure our elected officials will agree with this, that anything that we talk about will go off the list, because it never does. We keep an ongoing wish list of community needs, wishes, desires, wants from now until the end of time and they stay there so we can look for funding opportunities and they stay there so that you all can meet that need.”
She noted that it’s possible for the city officials to receive a call from the development district years later with a grant opportunity to fulfill some of the wishlist.
“That is how we try to work with you all and your local elected officials,” Jones said.
One of the citizens spoke up to express their gratitude to the development district for their help.
“I’m excited to see the city engaged with the development district and engaged in long term planning,” the citizen said. “Hopefully this will be an ongoing partnership because the cities that don’t sit and grumble about why they couldn’t get something that another town did and it all has to do with them not having planning and not having conversation, so I’m glad to see the city and the development district doing this.”
