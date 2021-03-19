A dispute over the weekend led to a stabbing and shots being fired, however no charges have been brought yet.
On Sunday, McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Levi responded to the Etowah Police Department in reference to a man being stabbed and shot at on County Road 969.
When he arrived, he met with a man who said that he had visited the address in order to talk to his ex-girlfriend about custody of their child.
However, the two got into an argument and the ex-boyfriend said he refused to leave when asked. That led to another man coming out onto the porch and taking part in the argument, leading the male resident to allegedly “cut (the ex-boyfriend) on his right shoulder” with a knife.
The male resident then allegedly went back inside and grabbed a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun and “fired two or three times at (the ex-boyfriend).”
Levi confirmed there were cuts on the ex-boyfriend’s hands that the ex-boyfriend claimed were from “trying to stop (the male resident) from cutting him any more.”
Levi also found bullet holes in the back passenger side of the door of the ex-boyfriend’s vehicle.
As the ex-boyfriend was taken to Starr Regional Medical Center’s Etowah campus for treatment, Levi made his way to the site of the incident. Once there, he spoke with the woman who said that her ex-boyfriend had been texting her about the child earlier and, when he said he was on his way, she told him not to come.
When he arrived anyway, she said her ex-boyfriend began yelling at the male resident and that’s when the male resident came out to the porch. It was at that point, the woman claimed, that she heard the male resident “saying don’t point that at me, several times” and she noted that she is aware of a handgun her ex-boyfriend keeps in his car.
After the “two or three shots,” according to the woman, the ex-boyfriend left.
No charges were brought and no arrests made as of yet as a result of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.