Food City was named the Very Important Volunteer Individual (VIVID) award winner by the Athens City Council Tuesday night. Shown here, Council Member Dick Pelley (left) presents the award to Food City store manage Rusty Rollins (second from left) and employees Ashley Frye (second from right) and Macy Parker.
A local grocery store was recognized last week for going beyond simply serving its customers.
During the Athens City Council’s monthly meeting, Food City of Athens was named the Very Important Volunteer Individual (VIVID) award winner for January.
The store has been located in Athens since 2017 and Rusty Rollins has served as store manager the entire time. Council Member Dick Pelley noted that their “significant volunteer service” during that time led to this honor being given to them.
“This is for people who do things for the community because they want to,” Pelley said, noting this describes Food City and Rollins.
He listed a number of programs Food City gives through and to, including in-store donations, the Food City school bus, Race Against Hunger, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties celebrity bagging, Athens Area Council for the Arts, Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, Athens Kiwanis Club, Athens-McMinn Family YMCA and McMinn County High School football.
“Their generosity and benevolence since 2017 has been a blessing to all of these recipients,” Pelley said.
In all, Pelley noted that Food City has contributed $150,000 in the past six years to the community.
“I think that’s phenomenal,” he added.
Rolllins was on hand for the award presentation along with employees Ashley Frye and Macy Parker.
“It’s an honor to work for a company that lets me help in the community and do something and that is willing to give back to the community we operate in,” Rollins said.
