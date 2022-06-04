Public Meetings Jun 4, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MCMINN COUNTYBoard of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, June 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.CALHOUNCity Commission will meet on Monday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Board Of Education Mcminn County Center City Commission Session County Excellence Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Meth, cash, stolen vehicle seized as wanted man arrested in Athens Police reports for Thursday, June 2, 2022 Council approves new communications position in Athens Police reports for Saturday, May 28, 2022 Apparent shooting leads to attempted murder charge Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
