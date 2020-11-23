The Etowah Carnegie Library will have a Thanksgiving-themed Facebook Live storytime and craft on Monday, Nov. 23, at 4 p.m. Grab and go craft packets that correspond with the storytime will be available for pick up on Monday. There are no programs at the library.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 11/26 — 11/28, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
Athens City Schools is providing free hot meals for all sixth through eighth grade students to pickup in a drive-thru each weekday from 11 a.m. to noon at Athens City Middle School.
Students will return in-person on Monday, Nov 30.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces that Fisher Field, located at 211 East Tellico Avenue, will be closed for renovations from Nov. 23 through Feb. 1, 2021. The purpose of this renovation is for the installation of a grass infield.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, and Animal Shelter will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27, in observance of Thanksgiving. These facilities will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30, for regular business hours.
The Recycle Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27. This facility will reopen Saturday, Nov. 28, for regular business hours.
Residential garbage routes for Nov. 23, 24 and 25 will be on regular schedule.
The Thursday, Nov. 26 route will be picked up on the following Monday, Nov. 30, and again on Thursday, Dec. 3.
The Friday, Nov. 27, route will be picked up on the following Tuesday, Dec. 1, and again on Friday, Dec. 4.
Have garbage totes to the road by 7 a.m. Commercial/industrial garbage routes will be picked up on a limited basis.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The E.G. Fisher Public Library will now be open until 7 p.m. every Thursday, with the exception of the Thanksgiving holiday. All regular library services will be available during these and all other operating hours: Monday through Wednesday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday — 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Good Faith Clinic will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
• 3:30 — 4:30 p.m. — Drive-through refills (Stay in car, bring list of prescriptions needed)
• 4 p.m. — Doctor visits
The City of Athens Public Works Department has announced that loose leaf collection routes have begun.
If you would like your leaves to be collected, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Also, do not place leaves on or around obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstruction or the equipment.
The city will not pick up leaves on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working, or to find out your zone, call the leaf hotline at 423-744-2776 or visit www.cityofathenstn.com/publicworks for more information. To view the leaf season map visit http://www.cityofathenstn.com/publicworks/leafseason.html
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
