To minimize the spread of the flu this fall and winter, Starr Regional Medical Center is encouraging all employees, medical personnel and community members to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone six months and older, with any age-appropriate flu vaccine. For anyone who is considering a nasal spray flu vaccine, it is important to know that this option is approved by the CDC for use in non-pregnant individuals, ages two through 49, and that there is a precaution against this option for those with certain underlying medical conditions.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the potential for increased flu activity over the next several months make it vital that you get vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19,” said Ronald Hall, chief nursing officer (CNO) at Starr Regional Medical Center. “We know that getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent both of these diseases and help you stay healthy this fall and winter. With this in mind, I highly recommend that every person receive a flu vaccination — and a COVID-19 vaccination if you have not already done so. It is one of the smartest decisions you can make to prioritize your health. Additionally, getting vaccinated will help give you valuable peace of mind that you’re doing everything you can to guard against these illnesses and protect yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in our community.”
Ways to protect against the flu and COVID-19 include:
• Get vaccinated and encourage friends and family to do the same, especially those at greater risk for serious flu-related complications (children younger than five, adults 65 and older, pregnant women and those with certain chronic conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart and lung diseases and more).
• Practice good health habits. Avoid close contact with others; stay home if sick; practice good hand hygiene; cover nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing; avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth; and wear a mask when in public places as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
• If prescribed by a physician, take antiviral drugs to treat flu.
This year, Starr Regional Medical Center is offering two opportunities for individuals ages 18 and older to get vaccinated as well as support the Friendly Fellow Club’s annual Christmas baskets program.
Flu vaccines will be available Friday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Athens Market Park Pavilion, located at 106 S. Jackson Street, in conjunction with the 12th annual Think Pink event. Interested parties may also take part in the Friendly Fellow Flu Shot Fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 29.
Flu vaccines will be provided from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the main lobby of Starr Regional Medical Center — Athens. The vaccine is free; but donations are encouraged. All proceeds benefit the Friendly Fellow Club, which provides Christmas baskets to those in need each year.
Area residents can also can visit the McMinn County Health Department, a walk-in clinic or pharmacy, or their primary care provider’s office to receive a flu vaccination.
If a person doesn’t have a provider, SRMC can connect them with one. Call 423-374-6571 or visit the Find a Doctor tab at StarrRegional.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.