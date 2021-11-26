Athens Area Council for the Arts has announced it will host its annual Holiday Trunk Show this weekend.
The Holiday Trunk Show this year will take place on Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 27.
The Holiday Trunk Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pocket Park in Downtown Athens, off of Jackson Street across from Art + Frame. Along with the Holiday Trunk Show, attendees will be able to shop locally with the Shop Small Saturday initiative by Main Street Athens.
Exhibiting vendors this year include Tina Erickson’s stained glass gifts, Daryl Moses’ fine woodworking, Dixie Soaps’ goat milk soaps and goods, Karen Stewart’s jewelry, Clarice Baggett’s holiday ornaments and Scottie Mayfield’s holiday décor.
“These gifts make perfect additions to presents this year for loved ones and family, and are all made by local artisans,” stated an AACA news release.
All AACA programs are sponsored by Willsonthropic, Inc, Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, Edward Jones of Athens, National Endowment for the Arts, and Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at
www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center at 320 North White Street, Athens during office hours, which are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Arts Center is located in Historic Downtown Athens in the Main Street District at 320 North White Street.
