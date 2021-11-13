As veterans were honored in Etowah Thursday during the AMVETS Post 100 Veterans Day ceremony, this year being the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks was also remembered.
U.S. Army veteran and Post Commander Bob Holton opened the ceremony and also introduced the day’s guest speaker, U.S. Army (retired) Col. Joseph Tedesco Jr.
Tedesco is a native of Pennsylvania and Holton noted he “grew up in a military family.” He and his wife, Maria, currently live in Tellico Village and they have two adult children.
Out of high school, Tedesco enlisted and served for 26 years after graduating from West Point in 1977. During his tenure, he served in four continents, five countries and six states.
The end of his time in the service came while he served on the Joint Chiefs of Staff as a division chief on the Army staff. It was during this time that he endured the terrorist attack on the Pentagon.
“This presentation is my prayer and it’s a prayer for unity for this country,” Tedesco said. “I would like the veterans of this country to be the core to get us to feel like we did on the 12th of September.”
Tedesco noted that the experiences he had on 9/11 were “the worst of times and the best of times” as he dealt with the aftermath and also saw heroic acts.
At one point as he was assisting with those injured, he said he had a Navy lieutenant come to him and ask for his T-shirt. The plan was to wet it down and use it as a mask when heading into the Pentagon rubble to rescue more people.
“And I said, ‘well no, you can’t have it,’” Tedesco said. “I’m coming with you — where are you going? We ended up going back in to ground zero.”
Once inside there were plenty of obstacles to clear, he noted.
“We did wrap the T-shirts around our faces, we tried to get back in,” he said. “Just even touching doors … it was almost impossible, the flames were so intense.”
With all the activity going on at the Pentagon, Tedesco noted that he didn’t know that anything had happened in New York until about 5 p.m. that day.
Tedesco noted that, on the morning of the attack, he was in a meeting with his staff when their phones started ringing around 8:30-8:40 a.m.
“It was loved ones calling in, trying to say to turn the TV on and see what happened,” he said. Tedesco didn’t allow TVs in his meetings, however, so it wasn’t until later that he and others learned of the attacks in New York.
However, about an hour later, he said just as an officer was ringing the doorbell to get into that portion of the Pentagon, the attack struck.
“As soon as he rang the bell, that’s when the explosion happened,” Tedesco said. “That’s when the plane ended up 15 feet below us.”
He added that rescue efforts had to happen immediately, including in one case Tedesco’s staff members using him as a stretcher to carry out an injured friend.
“We couldn’t stand up because the oil smoke had gone down so low,” he said. “We had to get him out — he was unconscious so we had to get him out on top of my body. Folks were pulling me while he was on top of my body.”
After it was over, Tedesco said they realized some Venetian blinds that had been in the Pentagon since 1942 had saved several lives.
“Otherwise the glass and steel from those windows would’ve pierced us,” he said. “When we went into our offices a week later, the steel from the windows had pierced my chair and had gone across the room and ended up in the couch across from my desk. My desk was so messy that morning that I had to move the meeting of my folks out of my office to this little conference room beside it.”
In closing, Tedesco stressed that Americans need to remember the mindset they had in the aftermath of 9/11.
“This is my prayer — that we can use the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we can use Veterans Day, we can use Memorial Day,” he said. “Let’s pray that our country can be concentrated on being Americans together as opposed to being divided … let’s stand up and let’s join together and let’s keep this being the greatest country in the world. The founders of our country formed what I consider to be a perfect union. It was my honor to serve it for as long as I did and it’s my duty to keep serving. It’s your duty to try to keep this country great.”
The ceremony also featured the song of each branch of the military being played, the lowering of the flag by U.S. Navy and Army veteran Randall Harper, the roll call for the deceased post members, the singing of ‘It’s Always Been the Soldier’ by AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary member Janet Corn, the placing of the memorial wreath by Harper and U.S. Army veteran Mark Kribbs, the reciting of ‘I am an American’ by Col. Jimmy Williams, awards to several members and Quilts of Valor given out by Starr Mountain Quilters.
