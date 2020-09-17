Keith Memorial United Methodist Church’s Nourish One Child (NOC) ministry was awarded a Tennessee Community CARES grant by the Tennessee Department of Human Services’ (TDHS) and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The Tennessee Community CARES Program was created by TDHS along with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group to invest $150 million in coronavirus relief funds. These funds are to be used in the ongoing effort to address health and economic needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keith Memorial’s Nourish One Child is a ministry of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church that’s purpose is to provide weekend nourishment to approximately 300 Athens City Schools children each weekend throughout the school year who have been classified as economically disadvantaged and it is especially crucial that they have access to these meals when the population’s health is being tested more than ever, according to officials.
All awarded funds will be used to purchase individually-packaged food items for weekend meals for children who otherwise would not have access to weekend nourishment.
“We feel very blessed and humbled to have been selected as a recipient of the Tennessee Community CARES grant. The funds will be used to provide weekend nourishment for children and families in the Athens City Schools system,” Nourish One Child Program Coordinator Bev Stansell said. “In 2012 Dixie Liner recognized a need in the Athens City Schools system and, along with a host of volunteers within the congregation and support from the Athens City Schools system, Nourish One Child was established. Nourish One Child is an outreach ministry of Keith Memorial United Methodists Church.”
“The ministry of Nourish One Child fulfills the words of Christ who said, ‘For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, ...Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me,’” Keith Memorial UMC Associate Pastor and Nourish One Child Ex-Officio Board Member Rev. Andrew Lay added. “Thank you for supporting the ministry of Nourish One Child as we seek to care for those in need.”
“We at Keith Church are ecstatic that Nourish One Child, a ministry so vital to feeding children right here in our community, is receiving this funding,” Keith Memorial UMC Director of Communications and Nourish One Child Ex-Officio Board Member Alex Barlok noted. “Any and all assistance makes a difference, especially in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic.”
