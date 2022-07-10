As the construction continues at the consolidated Athens City Schools building, the next step for the ACS Board members is to settle on a playground layout.
A layout was presented to the board during the June work session, which was put together by Miracle Playgrounds of Kentucky and Tennessee. The design would have a separate Pre-K playground area and a large setup that would encompass a play area for all of kindergarten through 5th grade.
ACS Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens noted that the Pre-K playground will be on the west side of the Pre-K through 2nd grade wing and will feature a shade structure with some smaller play areas, "multiple slides and stuff like that."
"It will have a hard, rubber floor on it so it's totally clean," ACS Director Robert Greene pointed out.
The kindergarten through 2nd grade and the 3rd grade through 5th grade playgrounds will be side by side between the two wings near where the amphitheater will be located. While there will technically be two areas, they'll be laid out so that it can all be used at once.
"All of that equipment is set up for anyone up to the age of 12," Owens said. "If (for instance) all 2nd graders are outside at recess at the same time, the entire 2nd grade class can use the entire area."
The playground structure will be inside the fenced area of the school, which raised a question at the meeting about whether or not people in the area could walk around the sidewalks or use the play areas after school or on weekends.
"That's a decision we're going to have to make," Greene said. "The sidewalks are long around the ball fields, it's a great walking area (around the playgrounds). People are going to want to walk around it."
Greene said his initial thought is no.
"My opinion is we shouldn't let them in there," he said.
"That's a great walking area for the students too," Owens noted. "You could have multiple different grade levels doing things at the same time."
He said the two areas for kindergarten through 5th grade students will feature multiple shade structures that are each 20 feet by 20 feet and they will "mainly be over the multi-use stations."
There will also be shade structures for the teachers since, at least early on, natural shade will be limited at the new school.
"It will probably be 10 years before those trees around there are tall enough to provide much shade," Owens said. "You don't want to have a lot of big trees around that rubber..."
Greene noted that there will need to be a French drain installed below the rubber flooring to prevent water from welling up under it.
"We're going to have to pay to dig down and have the French drain put in under it," he said.
The most recent estimates have the architect fees for the playground coming in at $19,300 and the playground redesign cost at $60,000.
"This is everything except getting the site ready," Greene said.
Owens noted that groups of teachers gave input on several of the items on the playground, choosing many of the structures that will be there.
"The teachers ... did get to pick out a lot of the equipment and a lot of the stuff that sits on the perimeter that doesn't require fall zones," he said.
Greene noted that there were two groups - one from each of the new schools - who gave feedback on which equipment to choose.
"I really appreciate y'all obtaining the feedback of the teachers," Board Member Amy Sullins said.
The expectation at the time was to vote on the design during the board's July meeting.
"Once it's approved, the plan will go to the architect and they will redesign it and lay out where the drain lines will go," Owens said.
