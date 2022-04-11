The Etowah Friendly Garden Club is set to meet today for its April monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the Etowah Community Center at 155 Robinson Street in Etowah.
The guest speaker will be Andrew Osterburg, who will discuss soil improvement.
The Etowah Friendly Garden Club will also discuss its final preparations for the Annual Plant Sale that will take place on Saturday, May 7 at L&N Depot in Downtown Etowah. As always, there will be a wide variety of plants and trees for sale.
The plants for sale will be listed in the coming days along with the time of the sale.
The Etowah Friendly Garden Club was founded in the late 1940s. While its mission may have changed over the decades, the focus has always been on educating the public on the benefits of gardening.
The Etowah Friendly Garden Club serves Etowah and the surrounding areas. Members are interested in growing healthy and beautiful plants and flowers.
The Etowah Friendly Garden Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Etowah Community Center. Check their Facebook page for the latest information or call the club President Gene Keller at 423-263-1506.
