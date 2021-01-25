MCMINN COUNTY
Library Board will hold a meeting today at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. For information on joining the meeting, call 423-745-7782. A recording of the meeting will be posted to fisherlibrary.org
ATHENS
Board of Education will hold a work session on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at noon at the Administration Building.
DECATUR
Board of Aldermen will hold a workshop to discuss upcoming water source projects at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Decatur Municipal Building.
