Kathryn “Bella” Floyd has received a ham radio license at the age of 10 years old and will soon receive a plaque as well for being the youngest person to obtain a license in the area.
“Joining the amateur radio community means a lot,” said Bella’s grandmother Laura Floyd. “Getting the amateur radio license allows you to get on the air waves that the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) has restricted for normal use and now Bella can be a part of the community and talk.”
According to Laura, Bella even has the ability to speak with space shuttles as they fly close by.
“A year ago, Bella’s father decided to get his license and he invited us. We went to the classes and spoke to Bella about doing this in the future and she was interested,” Laura recalled.
“I wanted to join because of my family,” Bella added. “I just wanted to be a part of it.”
According to the family, it is pretty difficult to acquire a license, making Bella’s accomplishment more unique.
“It takes some studying. It is an application test where you have to take theory and apply it,” said Bella’s grandfather Charles Floyd. “This is something that you really need to internalize in your mind and apply it. There is the electrical portion, antennas and how they apply to various frequencies and radios, and a whole lot more. We are really proud of Bella.”
There are three levels of qualifications, consisting of technician, general and amateur extra. Bella managed to pass both the technician and general tests during the same day.
“As of right now, it appears she is the youngest person to pass the general in the State of Tennessee,” Laura expressed.
“I hope that she develops an interest to continue down the scientific, technical and engineering type of math,” Charles added.
The knowledge and skills that Bella has acquired also prepared her as a communications expert during emergency situations as well.
“If there is a disaster she will be able to communicate with her radio no matter what happens to the internet or cell service,” Charles said.
“She will be able to do what they call ‘fox hunt’ — it is a term radio people use where they can find a specific signal. If somebody is lost she can use her radio to help find that person and more,” Laura added.
Her grandparents hope that she will continue to pursue higher forms of certification.
“There is a group of ladies who are also ham radio enthusiasts she can study with,” Laura said. “This has mostly been a man thing over the years but more ladies are getting involved, so she can get together with them. We are very proud of her accomplishments and look forward to seeing what she is going to do in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.