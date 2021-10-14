The question of whether the rodeo is sport or entertainment can be answered during the inaugural Athens Tennessee Rodeo for a Cause, Oct. 30-31 at the McMinn County Expo Center.
Hosed by J Bar K Rodeo and Rafter S Bucking Bulls of Sweetwater, the inaugural event features the eight most popular events in professional rodeo and will feature cowboys and cowgirls from across the country and possibly even Canada. Additionally, this year’s event will benefit the Shenandoah Boys Ranch.
“We’re excited to be bringing not only a sporting event that’s truly Americana to the Athens community,” spokesman for the rodeo Kevin DeBusk said. “Moreover, we’re excited to be bringing a family event that anyone from two to 92 can attend and enjoy.”
This year’s event will feature a man who recently could be seen working the PBR Bullrings Fresno, California event and who can be seen on Facebook and Youtube: Dave “Showtime” Meyers. In addition, each night will feature trunk or treat for the kids as well as a costume contest and a nationally known bullfighter from right here in Riceville.
Patrons will also enjoy a kids’ activity area and concessions, including homemade desserts prepared by the Shenandoah Boys Ranch.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday night with the patriotic opening beginning at 8 p.m. and Sunday gates open at noon with the patriotic opening beginning at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for ages 12 and up and $10 for kids 6 to 11 and a portion of all pre-sale tickets will go to the Boys Ranch and be available from the Boys Ranch staff and additional locations.
More news regarding the event can to be found at Athens Tennessee Rodeo for a Cause on Facebook.
