Dollar General has announced its new DG Market at 733 Lawrence Street in Etowah is now open.
The new DG Market store format features an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products Dollar General carries.
“We are excited to provide Etowah residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our new location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “At Dollar General, we are committed to serving our customers with a pleasant shopping experience and strive to be a good corporate citizen. The new DG Market format aims to provide the Etowah community with closer access to fresh and healthier foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”
To help commemorate the opening of DG’s new Etowah location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.
Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.
Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Etowah community, as the store is expected to employ approximately 15-17 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. Individuals interested in the opportunity can review available positions and apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers
The addition of the Etowah store opens the opportunity for schools, non-profit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $197 million in grants to non-profit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com
