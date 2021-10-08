ATHENS
City Council will hold a study session Monday, Oct. 11, at 5:45 p.m. in the conference room at the Athens Municipal Building.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
City Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Building. The meeting will start with Beer Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.