The Athens Public Works Department announces the following closures:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 204 and 205 on Washington Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will be effective until Wednesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building renovations.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for traffic control signage, work crews, equipment, and construction material. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. Pedestrians are advised to use alternate sidewalk routes where able and exercise caution around the construction zone.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following Facebook Live programs this week:
• Tuesday at 4 p.m.: Dr. Seuss-themed Storytime with Craft
• Thursday at 4 p.m.: Steam Shovel-themed Storytime with Craft
Grab and go craft packets for the month of March are available for pick up at the library while supplies last. There are no programs at the library.
Also, March’s teen and adult self-care program is random acts of kindness. Grab and go bags are available at the library while supplies last.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
E.G. Fisher Public Library is now offering evening hours on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday nights until 7 p.m.
The interior of the library is open and all checkout, computer, printing, faxing services will be available. All patrons, ages five and up are required to wear a mask. Disposable and reusable masks are available for all patrons. The total number of patrons in the building will be limited to 10 and visits will be limited to one hour. Curbside pickup remains available and is encouraged.
Current operating hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit fisherlibrary.org or call 423-745-7782.
The 75th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, has been moved to April 22.
The event will be at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m. Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards.
Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
