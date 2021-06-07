A variety of issues garnered attention from the McMinn County Commission during its annual Strategic Planning Retreat on Friday night.
Normally held each February, the retreat was delayed several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was held at the recently-completed McMinn Higher Education Center in the Athens-McMinn Interchange Industrial Park and was one of the first events held at the new facility.
Commission members heard a number of presentations from various local entities and discussed potential actions the commission could take in the future to facilitate some of the ideas discussed during the retreat. The topic that received the most attention was potential improvements to the school buildings that comprise the county school system.
The end result of the evening was the development of a list of priorities, which included seven “super priorities” that remain relatively unchanged from year to year. Southeast Tennessee Development District Executive Director Beth Jones, who facilitates the retreat each year, captured different ideas and opportunities from throughout the meeting. The retreat ended with commission members designating their highest priority items and compiling those results.
Near the beginning of the retreat, County Mayor John Gentry gave an example of the results of strategic planning.
“Today, you are in the McMinn Higher Education Center, which is a direct result of this process,” he said, noting that construction of the facility has been among the highest priorities designated by the commission in recent years.
“We serve all of the counties throughout Southeast Tennessee. This is rare,” added Jones, referring to governing agencies holding strategic planning sessions. “Rarely do they get together and spend time putting out visions, talking to their constituents and the groups about their needs, and trying to match that up with coming priorities. They’ve seen the success (of McMinn County) and this is the model.”
The super priorities are not voted upon by commissioners and remain unchanged from last year’s retreat. Those super priorities include:
• Maintaining a five-year capital budget plan
• Continuing to hold an annual strategic planning session
• Maintaining a balanced budget
• Development of a multi-year strategic school capital plan
• Remaining a debt-free county
• No tax increases
• Maintaining a “pay as you go” capital plan
The priorities developed during the retreat were as follows (Listed from the highest score to the lowest):
• 10-year plan for school improvements
• Development of a greenway/recreation site in Calhoun
• Expanding water infrastructure to the county’s interstate exits
• Site preparation at county industrial parks
• Expansion of the Athens Animal Shelter
• Establishment of a countywide emergency services training facility
• Improvement of the processes to obtain septic tank and electrical permits
• Development of an inmate workhouse at the McMinn County Justice Center
• Developing junkyard regulations
• Supplying matching money to complete two ballfields at Bicentennial Park
• Establishing a county revolving loan fund
• Widening Interstate 75
• Repairs to Foeman Bridge
• Extending the Eureka Trail into Tellico Plains
Several of these issues, including the extensive discussion of facility improvements at McMinn County schools, will be covered in more detail in upcoming editions of The Daily Post-Athenian.
