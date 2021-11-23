The City of Calhoun will celebrate “Christmas In the Park” on Friday, Nov. 26 from 5-8 p.m. at the Hiwassee Meadowlands Park.
At the event, the park will be filled with thousands of Christmas lights, holiday scenes and more than 40 lighted trees. Those who attend can enjoy free homemade chili, drinks, desserts and treat bags.
Several marketplace vendors will also be present offering the opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts. Carolers will provide music throughout the evening and children can watch the movie “Polar Express” and can enjoy making crafts at the craft tent.
The highlight of the evening will be the arrival of Santa Claus on a fire truck. Pictures with Santa and his elf can be made in an antique carriage.
All children toddlers through 12 years of age will receive a free toy.
The entire park pavilion will be decorated with nutcrackers and lighted lanterns. There is no charge for the event and the public is invited to attend.
Throughout the Christmas season the Meadowlands will remain lighted at night and visitors are encouraged to take a “Christmas Walk in the Park,” where there are many photo opportunities, including a 40 foot high Christmas tree with 12,000 dancing lights.
Those who visit should park on the ball field and use the park sidewalks to see the display of lights. The park is located on Highway 163 across from the Calhoun Municipal Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.