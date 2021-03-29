Starr Regional Medical Center’s Senior Care, an inpatient geriatric psychiatric program, was recently awarded Horizon Health’s 2019 Clinical Program of the Year, a national distinction.
“At Starr Regional, we are committed to providing the best possible care to every patient we have the privilege to serve,” said Ronald Hall, RN, Starr Regional Medical Center’s chief nursing officer. “I am very proud of the senior care staff and their accomplishments. This award is confirmation of the level of commitment and dedication they have to ensuring the best outcomes for every patient.”
Horizon Health annually recognizes one clinical program among its more than 60 inpatient programs nationwide as a “Clinical Program of the Year.” The recipient of the award is deemed to: provide quality treatment services and educational contributions to patients, families and the hospital community; provide an outstanding monitoring system; and exceed clinical benchmarks.
“The senior care staff truly deserves this award,” said Jean Buttell, director of the Senior Care geriatric psychiatric program. “It was earned through much hard work and dedication to providing high-quality care to our patients and their families.”
Senior Care, located on the Etowah campus, is a secure unit for older adults (age 50 and older) who are experiencing psychiatric symptoms that require 24-hour acute inpatient treatment.
Typically, geriatric patients stay in behavioral health services about 10-12 days.
Care is provided by a multidisciplinary team of nurses, social workers and activity/occupational therapists under the direction and supervision of a psychiatrist.
For more information about Senior Care, visit StarrRegional.com or call 423-263-3600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.