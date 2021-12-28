The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department is set to bring back its annual free Sober Ride again this year for New Year’s.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy caters this event with his department to provide McMinn County citizens a safe method home from New Year’s parties.
“If anyone finds themselves under the influence and need a free sober ride to a residence that they have permission to go to or to a hotel room, we will provide that so long as that person is cooperative, a unit is available and the location is inside of McMinn County,” Guy said. “We will not transport to another gathering or party. Nor may someone bring alcohol or controlled substances inside a sheriff’s vehicle.”
Anyone who wishes to take part in a sober ride can contact 745-3222 on New Year’s Eve.
Guy encouraged everyone to practice proper judgement while participating in social gatherings.
“We want to discourage anyone from over consuming alcohol or any other substance as well as discourage risking their safety or the safety of others by driving impaired or intoxicated. We will have extra deputies on patrol to help keep our road safe. We want to start the new year safe, with no crashes or injuries,” he said.
The sheriff’s department was unable to host the sober ride last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Like a lot of things, COVID has prevented us from providing this service, so we are glad to offer it again this year as we have in the past,” Guy said. “It is important to encourage people not to drink and drive and to increase safety on our roads and highways.”
Guy added that he hopes people will utilize this service rather than attempting to drive on their own while impaired.
“Sometimes people think this is just a set up but it isn’t,” Guy expressed. “We are simply providing an option to keep someone from driving under the influence.”
Guy’s department has offered the sober ride since 2011, with the exception of last year, and several people generally take advantage of it each year.
