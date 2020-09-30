Cleveland State Community College will host a virtual Reconnect Information Session on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at noon and 6 p.m.
“Cleveland State wants to provide hope and options for adults in our community who have always wanted a college degree in a workforce-ready field,” stated Cate Green, director of Recruiting, High School Relations, and Admissions. “We began offering virtual sessions last spring and had so much interest that we decided to make virtual sessions part of our future. Virtual sessions provide a unique opportunity to increase our reach into our service county area, while still maintaining a personal face-to-face interaction.”
She noted that the virtual sessions will be available to everyone in CSCC’s service area.
“We look forward to continue serving Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Polk county residents by highlighting the many options Cleveland State offers at our three locations in Cleveland, Athens and Vonore,” she said.
During the information session, attendees can learn more about the Tennessee Reconnect scholarship that covers eligible adults’ tuition to all programs at CSCC and other affordable educational opportunities, such as Pell grants and the college’s institutional scholarships. Tennessee Reconnect is a scholarship for adults to earn an associate degree or technical certificate, tuition-free.
To be eligible for the Tennessee Reconnect scholarship, you must:
• Not already have an associate or bachelor’s degree
• Have been a Tennessee resident for at least one year
• Be determined as an independent student on the FAFSA
In addition to learning about Tennessee Reconnect, representatives will be on hand from admissions, financial aid, student support services and the adult-focused advance business degree option. The advance business program is the college’s accelerated program that offers students a quick and convenient way to obtain a college degree. This option is suitable for highly motivated and mature adults that are seeking an A.A.S. with a business concentration. Many business students obtain their A.A.S. in 15-18 months at Cleveland State and, if they choose to transfer, a bachelor’s degree in two additional years at a selected four-year college or university.
“Although we are in the situation we are in right now with COVID-19, students are still our first priority — that has never changed,” stated Natalia Williams, coordinator of Adult Student Services. “We are simply doing things differently now, but we are still here to help them in any way possible. We want to alleviate the pressure and stressors of college and this virtual information session is a good opportunity to learn more about all of the resources available to students at Cleveland State.”
For more information or to RSVP for the virtual Reconnect Information Session, fill out the form found at mycs.cc/reconnectinfo
For more information on Cleveland State, visit the website at clevelandstatecc.edu
