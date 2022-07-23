Public Meetings Jul 23, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCMINN COUNTYThe Library Board will meet on Monday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library, located at 1289 Ingleside Avenue in Athens. This meeting is open to the public.The County Commission will meet on Monday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.ATHENSThe Board of Education will hold its July work session on Wednesday, July 27, at noon at the Administration Building.ETOWAHThe Utilities Board will meet on Monday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.The City Commission will meet on Monday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags July Board Of Education Institutes Etowah Community Center Utilities Board County Commission City Commission Work Athensthe Board Of Education Etowahthe Utilities Board Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Museum Matters: Crazy quilts Police reports for Saturday, July 16, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Back in the game: Josh Goodin coaching McMinn Central's offensive line Former White House Press Secretary McEnany speaks at Athens Chamber banquet Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
