The inaugural Memorial Day ceremony at Etowah’s AMVETS Post 100 was marked by a somber tone as fallen veterans were remembered.
During the ceremony, Col. Jimmy Williams gave a history of Memorial Day and the names of soldiers who have passed were read by a trio of AMVETS members.
Commander Bob Holton noted that Armed Forces Day is for soldiers currently in uniform, while Veterans Day is for those who have retired and taken off their uniform.
“Memorial Day is for those who never got a chance to take off their uniform,” he said.
Williams added an appreciative note for his fellow veterans as well.
“I thank God for every man, woman, boy and girl who has served this nation,” he said.
The speaker for the event was MSGT David Brock, who initially joined the Air National Guard out of high school and then decided to pursue a career in the United States Air Force.
“It seemed like I was still basically a kid (when he joined) and then the next thing I know, they’re telling me I’m 60 and it’s time to go home,” he said.
Throughout his time in the service, Brock was stationed at bases including Warner Robins in Georgia and U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield southeast of Bangkok, Thailand.
Brock said he doesn’t regret the decision he made to enlist.
“I would do it all over again in a heartbeat and I know most of the people I served with feel the same way,” he said.
Brock told those in attendance about the history of Memorial Day, beginning with its origin in Charleston, S.C. on May 1, 1865 to when it was designated as the last Monday in May in 1971.
He said there’s a “deeper meaning” to Memorial Day that separates it from other military-themed days.
“It is not celebrated, it is observed,” he said. “Memorial Day is not a day for troops actively serving or who have served. Memorial Day is for those who have given their lives so you could live yours.”
Because of that meaning, he said thanks are appreciated, but wrongly directed.
“We truly appreciate the many well-meaning thanks we receive for our service,” he said. “But don’t thank us for Memorial Day.”
He added that the meaning of the day has changed over the years as the elimination of the draft has led to fewer families being directly impacted by military service.
“Without everyone’s contribution to the sacrifice, the remembering has become abstract and impersonal for all but a few individuals and their families,” he explained. “In the past, graveyards on Memorial Day became locations for family reunions as relatives came together to honor and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the family.”
Brock noted that the sacrifice begins early for veterans, as many of them “left home as teenagers for an unknown adventure” which led them to “say goodbye to friends, family and everything we’ve ever known.”
Once they’ve “scattered in the wind to the far corners of the earth,” Brock added that it becomes clear that “we didn’t know if or when we would see home again.”
During their service, he pointed out that veterans have “seen, experienced and dealt with things we can’t fully describe or explain. Some of us have done or experienced things that still haunt us years after.”
After that, he thanked those in attendance who had spent time serving the country.
“I commend you for all you’ve done and your sacrifice for the country,” he said.
He then turned his attention to those who haven’t served, laying out the best way to observe Memorial Day.
“The only way to begin paying off this debt is to live your life to the fullest, be the best American you can be,” he explained. “Imagine a soldier’s last moment in contrast to whatever you’re doing at this moment, then live that moment to the fullest, proudly as an American and maybe with a little guilt. Accept that moment, it was a gift free to you bought and paid for by a man or woman’s young life.”
