Insight into public street infrastructure was accepted during an open house hosted by the Athens City Council last Thursday.
According to Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner, this was a way to seek out opinions from the citizens of Athens on the Community Mobility Plan that is currently being studied.
“We are focusing on five major intersections across the city,” Sumner said. “During this open house we had storyboards that showed the specific areas of interest where citizens could actually see for better understanding of what we were talking about. So our consultants and our public works staff have done a tremendous job of working with the public and taking comments, implementing some of those comments and making the storyboard where we had some very insightful citizens come to this open house and put further comment on the potential projects.”
He believes the “wonderful” thing about incorporating the citizens is the ability to make sure the long term planning matches what the citizens want.
“The citizens that chose to attend the open house were very thoughtful,” Sumner stated. “They had really good comments about how we can improve transportation in these five major areas around downtown and these are things that we would look for in grants, place into our long term strategic plan and work to accomplish our citizens’ dreams in improving our transportation infrastructure because we are moving in a direction that our citizens want us to.”
He noted that all work is being paid for by a grant received from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
“There is an opportunity to still provide comment on these plans and they are available through our website at athenstn.gov/com munity_mobility,” Sumner noted.
One of the things that stood out to Sumner is utilizing more “parklets” in the transportation plan.
“We are looking at the city park area — the improvements that will be needed there for the building of the new schools in that neighborhood,” Sumner stated. “We are looking at focusing a lot of attention on downtown with the design plan that was created through Main Street Athens this past year ... Maybe even multimodal transportation like greenways, sidewalks, bicycle, walking, things that create a better neighborhood feel without relying on an automobile for everything that we do inside of the community.”
Sumner said he wants to ensure that the city keeps listening to the citizens on matters like this.
“We are incorporating their thoughts and ideas in planning the future of our community,” he expressed. “As long as we keep listening to our citizens and incorporate their wants and needs then I know that we are doing the right thing.”
