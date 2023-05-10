Officials with the City of Niota are rallying to help one of their own in need with a spaghetti dinner fundraiser and silent auction this Saturday.
The event is currently scheduled to take place between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Niota Depot and will serve spaghetti, salad and bread.
The costs for the meals are: $6 with meat sauce, $8 with two meatballs, $2 for dessert and $1 drinks.
The money collected from the event will be used to help Dean Campbell, an employee of the City of Niota Water Department, with his medical bills.
“Additionally to the spaghetti dinner we will have a silent auction and a cake auction,” said City of Niota Administrative Assistant Tammy Carver. “(Campbell) has been out of work for so long and he had medical bills piling up with his other bills so we wanted to be able to help him out.”
According to Carver, the city hopes for a good turnout to the cause to help support a member of the community who has made an impact to the lives of many.
“He has been with the city for many years and we have even had people come in who stated that they didn’t know him personally but he always offered to help those he encountered,” she stated. “One lady recalled him saying that if she ever needed anything to let him know while he was working on her meter and that stuck with her. He is such a kind guy with a heart of gold. He will give you the shirt off his own back and he is really a people person and it is our turn to give back to him.”
There are other methods people can utilize to help support this cause even if they can’t attend the dinner.
“You can come by city hall and make a donation or if person/business would like to donate something for the silent auction or a cake for the cake auction they can come by city hall any time this week,” Carver noted. “It is very important for our community to come together to help someone in need. Speaking personally you don’t know how great the community is until something happens. Niota is phenomenal. My husband passed away and the outpouring of calls and texts was amazing. We may not get to say hello/goodbye every day but we have each other’s backs so please come out and support the cause.”
Additionally, the City of Niota is set to kick off its inaugural food truck night this Friday at the Niota Depot and will continue to host food truck nights on the second Friday of the month.
This Friday’s Food Truck Night is scheduled to have live music performed on the Niota stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.