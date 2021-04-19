Two members of the Meigs County community were remembered during a ceremony over the weekend.
A memorial ceremony was held at Meigs South Elementary School Saturday in remembrance of the school bus wreck that happened in October of last year, killing the driver and one of the students.
“I thank you very much for being here today and sharing this event,” Meigs County Director of Schools Clint Baker said. “Oct. 27, 2020, is a day that will never be forgotten in our Meigs South community, our school community in general and our county. It was a day that changed lives forever. As we stand here nearly six months later to pay homage to these two individuals it is not easy.”
School officials are planning to put together a garden with special gifts to honor the two that lost their lives during that event.
“I am so glad that we get to place these special gifts today to honor Addicyn Medley and Lisa Dillard,” Baker expressed. “This will help ensure that their memory will last for ages in the Meigs South community and the Meigs South campus.”
He spoke about the pride he feels for living in Meigs County after seeing the outpour of support from people after the incident occurred.
“These gifts came from individuals, they came from churches, came from businesses, hospitals, organizations, schools and school districts, colleges and universities, and most importantly it came from family members and friends,” Baker stated. “These gifts were meant for all the families that were involved or touched in this tragedy and that makes you feel so blessed to live here.”
The Meigs South Principal Rachel Moore spoke after Baker, noting the impact on the students and overall community from the wreck.
“Here at Meigs South just shy of six months ago, our hearts were broken over the loss of two precious lives,” Moore expressed. “Our hearts were heavy for those students who were physically injured or in the hospital and our hearts were heavy for those students who may not have been physically injured but emotionally struggling over what they have experienced.”
She noted that most of the people have been struggling to understand and accept what happened in the days following the accident.
“There have been moments that we have been reminded how much we miss Lisa and Addicyn. There have been moments we have cried alone and there have been moments with smiles remembering what made Lisa and Addicyn special,” Moore said. “Today, this month is about honoring Lisa Dillard and Addicyn Medley and vowing to always remember them and what they meant to our school and our community. It is also a way to tell their families how much we love them and we will always be here for you.”
Moore spoke about what she’ll remember about Dillard as a bus driver, along with the gift that would symbolize her presence at Meigs South Elementary School.
“The best bus drivers have to be responsible, patient and enjoy children. The extraordinary bus drivers go beyond and they invest in the lives of their children. Lisa Dillard fell into the extraordinary category,” Moore expressed. “Lisa set the bar very high and she set it high because of her genuine love for her kids ... Lisa Dillard was a rock for her students.”
Moore then expressed her thoughts about Medley and what she meant for her classmates.
“Just about every time that Addicyn’s name is mentioned there is a comment made about the happiness she constantly displayed. The joy that she brought around her, the sunshine that radiated from her,” Moore said. “If you spent just the shortest amount of time with Addy you quickly recognized how much she was a pure joy to be around ... For Addicyn we are dedicating a bench in her honor that reads ‘when you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine.’”
