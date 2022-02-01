McMinn and Meigs counties saw an increase in the unemployment rate for the month of December.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for McMinn County in the month of December was 3.5%, which is a 0.3% increase from the previous rate of 3.2%.
Meigs County also experienced a rise of 0.3%, producing a December rate of 3.8%.
According to Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd, nearly all counties experienced an increase.
“Looking back, there have been some modest increases in 2019 and 2018,” he said. “Those years also went up a little in December, but a tenth or so. This isn’t unusual, though Meigs County did have a big jump in December of 2019 for reasons that are unclear, but the norm is kind of a slight increase.”
He noted that 2020 experienced a larger change in the rate than this year, however due to the pandemic, he believes those numbers should stand alone as an exception.
Another rise in the rates for the first month of the new year is expected as well.
“Looking at January, with the exception of last year, you typically expect a pretty big increase in the rate to hit,” Todd said. “How it will materialize I won’t know but we usually see it go up due to seasonal jobs coming to an end, recreation and construction also usually dies down in January as well, so an increase will be expected.”
The national rate was the outlier, as the rate dropped by 0.2%, to settle at 3.7%.
The unemployment rate for the State of Tennessee for the month of December was 3.3%, which is a 0.2% increase from the state’s previous rate of 3.1%.
In total, 87 counties saw their rate climb, while five saw decreases and three held steady.
That leaves the rate at less than 5% in 91 counties and between 5% and 10% in four. The rate is not higher than 10% in any Tennessee county.
The three counties in the state that saw no change were Williamson (2.1%), Scott (4.6%) and Hickman (2.9%) counties.
Around the area, Bradley County rose 0.1% to a rate of 3%, Hamilton County increased 0.2% to a rate of 3.2%, Loudon County jumped by 0.2% for a rate of 2.9%, Monroe County climbed 0.4% to a rate of 3.2%, Polk County rose 0.4% to a rate of 3.2%, Rhea County increased 0.4% to a rate of 4.2% and Roane County jumped 0.3% for a rate of 3.4%.
