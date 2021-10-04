The Athens City Council has agreed to continue its relationship with an independent retail consulting firm.
At its September meeting, the council voted 4-1 in favor of renewing the city’s contract with Birmingham, Ala.-based Retail Strategies. Earlier in September at the council’s study session, John Ruzic, a portfolio director with the firm, gave council members an update and review of his company’s efforts to help foster retail expansion in Athens.
At the conclusion of Ruzic’s presentation, City Manager C. Seth Sumner noted that the annual extension of the city’s contract with Retail Strategies was forthcoming.
“We have had an annual discussion about the contract with Retail Strategies and it is in the budget for this upcoming fiscal year,” said Sumner. “I just wanted to make sure that you’re aware of that because it’s something that we want to question every year and have a review of and just confirm that the city council’s intent is to move forward with another year with Retail Strategies.”
The city signed its original three-year agreement with the firm in Oct. 2017. This is the second one-year renewal agreed upon by the council at an annual renewal fee of $35,000.
Mayor Bo Perkinson characterized the city’s relationship with Retail Strategies as “keeping your foot on the accelerator.”
“We just cannot take our foot off the accelerator on retail. That’s the same way for downtown,” he said. “We’ve got to stay connected so completely as much as we can.”
Council Member Jordan Curtis made the motion in favor of extending the contract, which was seconded by Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller. Council Member Dick Pelley cast the dissenting vote.
