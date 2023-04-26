The City of Athens will be festival-filled this summer and into the fall and dates for those events have now been announced.
National MooFest, McMinn County’s dairy festival, is scheduled for Saturday, June 3.
Taking place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in historic downtown Athens, the festival features several popular activities including the Maggie Strutt; Athens Soap Box Derby qualifying finals; local shopping; over 100 food, crafts and arts vendors; Mayfield Dairy Farms contests; and interactive agricultural exhibits.
There will also be live entertainment on two stages, ending with a bluegrass theme.
MooFest is presented by Mayfield Dairy Farms, celebrating 100 years of producing ice cream, the City of Athens, McMinn County Tourism Board, AgCentral, UT Extension and Friendly City Festivals.
Along with that will be the 12th Annual Sounds of Summer concert series weekly concerts beginning in June and ending in August.
All concerts begin at 7 p.m. on Fridays at the Market Park Pavilion in downtown Athens. Sounds of Summer is a free to the public concert series sponsored by Friendly City Festivals and private donors.
The concert series dates are as follows:
• Friday, June 9 — Dexter Thomas Band
• Friday, June 16 — Just Us
• Friday, June 23 — Tyson Leamon
• Friday, June 30 — Kinslee Melhorn
• Friday, July 7 — Run Katie Run
• Friday, July 14 — Fresh Mind
• Friday, July 21 — Monday Night Social
• Friday, Aug. 4 — Tim Hughes Quartet
• Friday, Aug. 11 — MendingWall
Then, into the fall, the 19th iteration of Pumpkintown will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Attractions during the event will include live entertainment on three stages; the Scott Crisp Memorial PowWow; the Mutt Strutt; local shopping; over 200 food, craft, information and arts vendors; and the 38th annual McMinn County Living Heritage Museum Quilt Show.
Pumpkintown is a free to the public festival sponsored by private donors and Friendly City Festivals.
All Friendly City Festival events are free to the public.
