On Saturday, March 5, at 1 p.m., Thierry Sommer, investment advisor representative with NEXT Financial Group, will speak at the Meigs Decatur Public Library in Decatur.
The topic will be “Getting out of Debt.” The public is invited and there is no admission fee.
This event is sponsored by the Meigs Decatur Friends of the Library.
Englewood Church of God will host The Prom Closet, where dresses, shoes and jewelry will be available at no charge, on Friday, March 4, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, March 5, from noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 6, from 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information or to make a donation, call or text Mattie Cardin at 423-506-9224 or contact Lea Cardin at 423-506-7211.
The church is located at 9 Church Street in Englewood.
The McMinn County Historical Society will meet on Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
The topic will be “Tennessee’s Great Sphinx: Gov. DeWitt Clinton Senter and the collapse of Reconstruction” presented by Dr. William Hardy of Lincoln Memorial.
Current and former members and guests are encouraged to attend. Masks are not required, but are welcome as a choice.
For more information, email mcminncohistory@gmail.com
The Etowah Arts Commission and the East Tennessee Arts Center have announced the Regional Middle School Student Art Show, open to all middle school students in Bradley, London, McMinn, Monroe, Polk, Meigs, and Roane counties.
This a juried art show with awards to the best two- and three-dimensional artworks. The show will be held in the Nancy Cantrell Dender Gallery at the Etowah Arts Commission for the month of April 2022 with a reception and awards presented on Saturday, April 9, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The show will be open from April 6 through April 30, Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Entries are due on April 1 and 2 and only one piece of art may be entered per student.
For more information, contact Venesa Vanskiver, director, Etowah Arts Commission, by emailing info@etowaharts.org or by calling 423-263-7608.
The Athens Department of Parks & Recreation has announced the 36th Annual 2022 Daddy Daughter Dance will be held on Friday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Dances will be held in the McMinn County High School cafeteria.
Beginning March 9, tickets may be purchased online, at athenstn.gov/parks, at the recreation office in City Hall, located at 815 North Jackson Street, or by phone by calling 423-744-2700 ext. 3.
Only 500 tickets are available for each dance and each person attending must have an individual ticket. Tickets are $12 each and must be purchased prior to the dance, as no tickets are sold at the door.
Picture vouchers are also available for $14, which includes two 5x7s and eight wallets. Picture vouchers may be purchased in advance or at the dance.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
Nominations are being taken for the Polk County High School Alumni Association’s Hall of Fame. Nominations are open to every PCHS graduate.
Each nominee must be a PCHS graduate — 1913 to present — who has distinguished himself/herself in such a way as to reflect favorably on PCHS and the educational opportunities afforded them. The nominee should have made a significant contribution to the community, county or country in which they reside that is beneficial to the welfare of all its residents.
Nominees may have excelled in scholastic, medical, judicial, community service, clerical or other fields or endeavors.
Nominations will be accepted in writing through April 1.
Nominations should include a listing of the nominee’s qualifications and an essay by the person making the nomination stating in 200 words or less why the individual would make a worthy Hall of Fame inductee.
Posthumous nominees are welcome.
The alumni association officers will serve as the nomination committee and will be solely responsible for the selection of winners.
The induction will be made at the annual Alumni Association Banquet on the first Saturday in June.
Nominations should be emailed to LaMone Lowery Rose at gem_players@bellsouth.net, or mailed to Polk County Alumni Association, P.O. Box 353, Benton, TN 37307.
McMinn County’s 2021 Mother of the Year will be announced at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting on Thursday, April 21.
Nominations are now being accepted by the Chamber of Commerce for 2021 Mother of the Year. Nomination forms and award guidelines may be obtained at the chamber office, located at 13 North Jackson Street in Athens. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and may be reached by calling 423-745-0334.
The deadline for nominations is March 28.
The City of Athens annual audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, has been completed by the independent third-party auditing firm of Neal, Scouten & McConnell of Chattanooga. Copies of the audit, in detail, are on file in the Finance Department, located at Athens City Hall, 815 North Jackson Street, and may be reviewed by any interested citizen between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The annual audit is also available online at www.athenstn.gov/finance
The annual financial audit serves as a detailed accounting of all revenues and expenditures at the local government. Citizens are encouraged to review the document to inspect the city’s fiscal condition.
For more information, contact Finance Director Mike Keith at 423-744-2710 or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
The Etowah Carnegie Library has new hours.
The new hours will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.
The 76th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Thursday, April 21, at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m.
Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards.
Tickets are now on sale and are available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
According to the State of Tennessee, Division of Property Assessment, taxpayers who have an Application Credit Voucher (ACV) for property tax relief from the State of Tennessee must process the ACV for payment by April 5.
If the ACV has not been processed by this date, the taxpayer may lose his/her credit for 2021.
If you need assistance or have questions about the ACV, come to the Finance Department at Athens City Hall, located at 815 North Jackson Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or call 423-744-2710.
