Dr. Patricia Waters of Athens is the Democratic nominee for the new District 1 Tennessee Senate seat.
A recently-retired university professor, Waters has decades of classroom experience and secondary teacher certification oversight and fully supports public education and increased pay for public school teachers.
“No child should fail because of a low score on one test and public education dollars should never be funneled off to charter schools or voucher programs,” said Waters.
A longtime human rights activist, Waters supports the expansion of Medicaid to stem hospital closures, medical debt, and medical bankruptcy and says that expansion would benefit nearly 340,000 Tennesseans.
She also supports removing sales tax from food and period products and revamping the current tax system, which she says is currently “one of the most regressive tax systems in the country.”
Waters’ other priorities include the expansion of rural broadband and affordable housing, including Section 8 housing, and environmental sustainability.
According to Waters, “Reproductive justice has also risen to the forefront due to the recent trigger laws. The right of women to decide when and if to have children, the right to rear their children in safe, healthy, and sustainable communities, and the right to full bodily autonomy are at risk, and these rights must be affirmed and protected.”
Waters says she is pro-family and fully supports access to reproductive health care, including pre-natal, delivery, postpartum care, paid parental leave, and access to free or affordable child care.
Waters was recently elected to the Tennessee Democratic Party State Executive Committee to serve as the District 1 committeewoman. She is a longtime supporter of the arts and is a book artist and a published poet with Anhinga Press.
She will be on the November ballot and asks voters to check their status now at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/ so they will be ready to cast their vote in the midterms.
Voters can learn more about Waters at www.waters4tn.com and on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram at @waters4tn
