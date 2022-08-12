U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) cautioned about the possibility of inflation continuing to rise moving forward.
As part of a tour of Tennessee’s 95 counties, Blackburn was in Meigs and McMinn counties on Tuesday and talked about inflation numbers with The Daily Post-Athenian.
On Tuesday, the Consumer Price Index showed that the price of goods did not increase over what they were in June, however the 8.5% rate of year over year inflation from June remained in place for July. Blackburn noted that the lack of decrease in prices should still cause caution moving forward.
“It’s so misplaced, I think, for people to be celebrating when you’re still at that high rate of inflation,” she said. “You still have not addressed the underlying causes.”
Even though there was no increase, she said people are still paying more than they used to at the cash register.
“It affects everything, whether it’s the casing on your iPhone, the clothes on your body, the shoes on your feet, the wrapping on food at the grocery store, the prices of all of that has gone up, as well as the price at the pump, the cost of food, the cost to get that food onto store shelves,” she said.
Blackburn noted that, as she sees it, the primary underlying causes of inflation right now are gas prices and federal government spending.
“People are still really very frustrated with the high rate of inflation and they fully understand that we have to return to being energy independent and energy dominant in order to get that inflation down,” she said. “That’s a really good starting spot.”
The federal government spending less money would help as well, she argued.
“We’ve heard from countless economists — indeed, 230 economists signed a letter last week — that the poorly named Inflation Reduction Act was actually going to increase inflation,” she noted.
She cited COVID-19 stimulus spending, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the CHIPS bill, Inflation Reduction Act and attempts at the Build Back Better bill as actions that have negatively affected inflation.
“That has elevated inflation — you’ve got to stop the spending and you’ve got to get back to American energy,” she said.
For now, Blackburn said she doesn’t see a lot of reason for hope that inflation will begin to decline.
“Until there’s a change of policy affecting energy and a reduction in the elevated rate of spending in the federal government, you’re not going to see the rate of inflation drop,” she said.
She said the best tool local people have against a continued rise in inflation is letting their elected officials know that policy needs to change.
“People continuing to hammer their elected representatives, whether they’re Democrat or Republican, and push to get the pipelines back running, the Keystone Pipeline and other pipelines, that were in production — they need to be finished,” she said. “Those are things people can do and do today. That’s the only way things are going to get done.”
