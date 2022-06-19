The Valor Guild kicked off this year's Juneteenth celebration Friday evening at the Light of Life Faith Ministries in Athens.
Clifton L. Taulbert was the guest speaker who was brought in to teach the importance, meaning and history of Juneteenth at Light of Life Faith Ministries.
"First I would like to say thank you. That is probably one of the best two words in the English language," Taulbert said. "Because thank you not only gives you the opportunity to thank someone else for what they have done but it also reminds us of what we can do ourselves."
Taulbert stated that Juneteenth is a celebration that started 157 years ago when African Americans in Texas learned that they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, despite continuing their labor for two years due to that era's delay in getting the word out.
"So what are we really celebrating? We are celebrating that no one should be left behind and that everyone should have the opportunity to maximize our potential," he expressed. "Everyone should have the opportunity to be all that God has made them to be and every human being should be delighted that they have been given the opportunity to be in the presence of another of God's creations."
Taulbert believes that Juneteenth is about celebrating unselfishness, freedom and leaving no one behind.
"Juneteenth is very important because we are telling our souls, our very souls, that no one should be left behind," Taulbert expressed. "No one should have to work for two years, free, and not know it."
While the meaning of Juneteenth was the overarching narrative of Taulbert's speech, he also covered a variety of African-American history covering events from the importation of Africans, their time in slavery, receiving freedom, creating communities and more.
"When I was standing in the assembly hall of the United Nations being introduced to give a speech on entrepreneurship and innovation and the story of my great uncle, I realized that I had gotten there because of them. The elders of my community," Taulbert said. "They demanded things of me that I didn't know I could do. They saw their future through the steps of their children and they pushed their children as hard as they could."
Taulbert encouraged all in attendance to be aware that they are currently the ones making history, not watching from the sidelines.
"We are there between every line and every page so we expect you to live up to the legacy, to accomplish more than you ever thought you could and to dream beyond your wildest imagination," he said, speaking to the youth in attendance. "My goal for you is this: Always do your best, love your grandmother and always remember who you are."
Taulbert was also given a key to the city by Athens Mayor Bo Perkinson upon completing his speech.
