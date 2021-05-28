Action by the Athens City Council should ensure a large round of street repaving will take place this summer.
At its May meeting, the council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s Surface Transportation Block Grant contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The amendment extends the contract completion date a full year until June 30, 2022.
The extension will allow portions of seven city streets to be repaved.
“The reason why this process got started, we’ve had numerous review delays to this project, several of which are really out of our control, and the contract deadline is June 30 of this year,” explained Athens Public Works Director Ben Burchfield at the May council study session. “That means that everything has to be completely finished, closed out and all funds expended by that deadline date, which, as you all can guess, is pretty close and really not viable for us to get finished.”
Burchfield said the contract work should be done much sooner than the end of the one-year extension.
“We will not be paving in June 2022. The game plan will be to finish paving at the end of this summer,” said Burchfield. “The obvious issue being, if the contract ends in June (2021) and we pave in August, then it’s not reimbursable.”
Burchfield expects that the city’s current eligible balance of $1,087,000 will cover the completion of this project. The grant program has an 80/20 match with the city supplying 20% of costs.
“If everything goes according to plan — the cost of construction bids don’t come back exorbitantly high and we can get construction and inspection done without that being too burdensome — we can come in at budget and get everything done and not be out any additional money past our 20%,” he explained.
The scope of the project is specifically outlined in the city’s contract with TDOT.
“If we do any work outside those contract terms, then that’s non-reimbursable from the state,” said Burchfield. “We don’t want to be doing that.”
The streets scheduled for resurfacing as part of this project include:
• Central Avenue from Sunset Drive to Slack Road
• Slack Road from Madison Avenue to the city limits
• Cedar Springs Road from Elizabeth Street to Keith Street
• North Jackson Street from Fisher Street to Railroad Avenue
• Westside Avenue from Frye Street to Cleveland Avenue
• Elizabeth Street from White Street to Cedar Springs Road
• Dupitt Street from Tellico Avenue to Decatur Pike
