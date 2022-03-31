The McMinn County community lost an “uplifting” citizen on Monday.
Neyland Pickel, an 11-year-old Athens resident, passed away early Monday morning after an eight-year battle with cancer.
At 3 years old, Pickel was originally diagnosed with Medulloblastoma — a form of brain cancer. He was able to overcome it and was declared cancer free in 2015.
However, a second battle loomed as he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016 and faced several more bouts since then.
Throughout his battles, Pickel was publicly recognized on numerous occasions, including by receiving a proclamation from the Athens City Council naming Dec. 21, 2021, as “Neyland Pickel Day” and becoming an important part of the Tennessee Wesleyan University baseball program.
In honor of Pickel, TWU officials encouraged students to wear orange on Wednesday.
Athens Council Member Jordan Curtis, who has been friends with Pickel’s father Jason since the two were in elementary school, reflected on the loss of Neyland.
“He did more living in his short number of years than a lot of people do who live a much longer life,” Curtis said. “He put a lot of quality in the short quantity of life he was given.”
McMinn County residents recently experienced another major loss when former McMinn County girls basketball coach Tim McPhail died on March 22.
“If you look over the past couple of years, we’ve kind of dealt with a lot of bad news and some difficult things,” Curtis said. “But you have to look for the bright spots.”
He noted that Neyland’s struggle against cancer can help raise awareness for others.
“I think a lot more people are aware of childhood cancer because of Neyland,” he said, adding that this can also help put other parts of life in perspective. “We grumble about having to roll the garbage can to the street or something, but nothing we’re dealing with is ever really all that bad. This young man fought and fought and fought and always had a wonderful attitude, always upbeat and he looked for what he could do for others as far as being an inspiration and being uplifting.”
During his life, Pickel became an integral part of the TWU baseball program, as TWU baseball coach Billy Berry became close to him and his family. The concessions stand at Athens Insurance Field is named “The Pickel Jar” after Neyland and he celebrated with the players after they won the NAIA World Series in 2019.
Neyland’s story inspired the Bulldogs baseball team to name him an honorary member of the team. He was honored as the team’s Most Valuable Player after the World Series title.
“It’s one thing to have an idea something may happen, but as much as you try to be I don’t think you’re ever prepared for it,” Berry said of hearing about Pickel’s passing.
He said “grief and being upset” were the first two emotions for him, but that another became apparent as time went on.
“Once you can get past those things I think you start to realize you’re grateful for the time that you had and all the experiences we had and for all the memories you have,” he said. “I miss him every day, but I understand he’s not hurting anymore and I can rest easier knowing he’s pain free.”
Berry said the relationship between himself and Pickel evolved over the 3-1/2 years that they knew each other.
“When he first started, he was a young boy we were trying lift up and give an opportunity to be part of something,” Berry said. “As it continued to go on, I looked at him more as a part of my family. Over the last 3-1/2 years he’s become what I feel like is a family member — I love him just like a family member.”
As for the players on the team, Berry said they didn’t see any difference between Pickel and anyone else in the program.
“He was just as big a part of our team as any player who played in the program or coach who coached in the program,” he said. “That’s what I think is great when you look at this — none of us knew how it would turn out, but what a beautiful thing it turned into.”
Berry said he’s thankful for the opportunity to get to know Pickel.
“We’ll forever be grateful to Jason and Sylvia (Neyland’s parents) for allowing us be part of his journey,” Berry said. “That will continue — my goal now moving forward is making sure that his memory lives on in this community.”
According to Curtis, Pickel will have a lasting impact on the local community.
“His memory and what he means will live on for many years to come,” he said.
Curtis noted that Pickel’s story of fighting to the best of his ability despite the odds fits right in with this area.
“There’s something very East Tennessee about somebody facing an insurmountable battle to fight, but you don’t let it deter you — you don’t back down. You just keep getting up each day and keep fighting until you have nothing left to give. I think it’s a lesson we can all learn from.”
He also noted that the loss of Pickel makes him think of those Neyland’s age who have to deal with his passing.
“I feel sad for the young people who are his classmates and around his age,” he said. “With time, I think they will always remember him and the example he was to them. I think it could propel some of them to great things in life, thinking about the determination to reach a goal you set.”
Pickel was a 5th grade student at Westside Elementary School in Athens.
Family members who survive Neyland include his father and mother, Jason and Sylvia Beddingfield Pickel; two sisters, Aubrey and Kaileigh Pickel; a brother, Cooper Pickel; and his grandmothers, Donna Jarrett and Sandy Pickel.
Jason Pickel hosts a podcast called “CancerDad Podcast” along with Sylvia and others who have dealt with childhood cancer in order to provide advice and inspiration to other families coping with the disease in their own lives.
