McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy is warning of the dangers of fentanyl poisoning.
Guy recently spoke about the dangers of fentanyl and how common it has become in the United States.
“Fentanyl itself has long been used medically as treatment for severe pain, but it is regulated and a very low dosage because it doesn’t take much to be fatal,” Guy said. “The majority of street level drugs, because people are making their own pills now, people are buying pills from dealers on the street or unknowingly taking them from a family member or a friend and not knowing that they have a fatal dose of fentanyl in a pill because they haven’t been made by a pharmaceutical company.”
According to Guy, fentanyl is being mass produced in Mexico due to a partnership Mexico has with China.
“They look the same and people are taking these things,” Guy said. “We need to stop looking at these things as an overdose because it isn’t an overdose, it is a poisoning.”
Guy stated many of the cases of fatal fentanyl poisoning across the country have come from a single pill.
“It’s coming from people taking one pill, not necessarily people who have a drug problem,” Guy expressed. “People who do have a drug problem will have an increased chance of taking fentanyl but it could happen to anybody.”
McMinn County has experienced a “higher number” of opioid, fentanyl and other drugs such as methamphetamine recently, according to Guy.
“Our numbers seem to be higher than other counties and all of this information is available on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website,” he noted. “Anybody can look it up and see their graphs and their numbers. This is something that is real and out there and the only thing we can do to prevent it locally is to be aware of it.”
Guy encouraged everyone to resist taking any pills that aren’t prescribed to them.
“You don’t have to be an addict to be poisoned,” he stated. “It can happen with one pill, one dosage, one time and it can be fatal. It is happening more and more across the country and it is happening in McMinn County. We are not being ravaged by it but we are seeing people pass away or being poisoned by this.”
Guy attended a conference over this past weekend, with the focus being on fentanyl.
“It was very well presented at the conference I was at. There were photographs of all of the victims all across the country who have fallen victim to this,” he noted. “The families and mothers who have suffered, the loss of children, loss of parents, siblings and it is getting worse. They are making more and more confiscations of fentanyl at the southwest border and we know that when things are seized that it saves lives, but we don’t seize the majority of narcotics on the street and we’ve always known that.”
Guy reiterated that one of the troublesome features to fentanyl is its innocuous appearance.
“All you are seeing is a pill that may look like any other pill,” he noted. “It may be identical to a prescription pill but you won’t know what it is. If you don’t get that medication from a pharmacist from a prescription from a doctor then you don’t know what that drug is and we are seeing now that a majority of street level drugs contain fentanyl and there is a high likelihood that a person is going to be poisoned if they take even one pill off the street, a friend or a family member even if it was well- intentioned.”
Guy hopes information about the dangers of fentanyl can spread across the county.
“We want to warn people about taking any pill or substance that they haven’t been prescribed,” Guy expressed. “We need to keep sharing information and talk about this because if we don’t then it will only take a small amount to get into a community or school and then a lot of people are going to get sick and a lot of people are going to die. So we need to keep talking about this and warn people to put a stop to this before it gets worse.”
