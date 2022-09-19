The City of Athens is in the midst of a growth spurt and it has officials thinking about the implications.
During last week’s Athens City Council study session, City Manager C. Seth Sumner advised the council members to give a lot of thought about the future. He pointed out that Athens has seen quite a bit of growth and more is expected in the near future, but that there are questions about having the infrastructure in place to keep it up.
He said discussions are currently ongoing on a few things, including a potential new industry at the Mt. Verd Industrial Park.
“The growth we’ve seen in just the last three to four years in our community is good, manageable growth,” Sumner said. “But it’s coming in a time when we’re trying to overcome a lot of areas where we did not grow for a long time — our staff did not grow prior to the last five years, retail development didn’t grow exponentially, our housing did not grow.”
Sumner noted that going back to 1960, the city has hovered around 11,000 to 12,000 citizens, but the 2022 census estimate has it at 14,225.
“They’re showing continual growth,” he said. “We’re trying to overcome a lot of hurdles in a very short period of time.”
That includes an already-approved $52 million total being spent on public infrastructure improvements, he said.
“We’re trying to grow strategically a step at a time, but knowing we have large hurdles with our public safety and public works we need to keep in mind,” he said. “I just wanted to remind y’all we need a lot more staff, we need more equipment and those are going to be in the millions and millions of dollars. Keep that in the back of your minds.”
He said the key to the city’s planning is how to make all of that growth happen without raising taxes on people.
“We need to catch our revenue up to where we can afford to do that or we’re going to have to raise taxes to afford that and I know that’s not what anybody wants to do,” he said. “If we can catch up revenues organically through retail development to cover those costs while it’s occurring, that’s optimal.”
He said they’re also adding administrative assistants and similar roles as they can to be ready for any major additions they can make.
“We’re adding to our capacity so that when we finally catch up on our revenues and our growth is there that we’re then able to add that staff, we already have support in place,” he said. “Thankfully for the foresight of the city council, we’ve added those one and two staff positions here and there that add overall capacity that then enables us to add the nine people or three people.”
He said the goals at the moment are to: rebuild infrastructure; make sure the city is paying people competitively; and add staff to meet city growth.
“It’s a lot of heavy lifting and there’s a lot of balancing,” he said.
One of his big concerns moving forward is how the sanitation system will handle growth.
“If we add 200 new homes, 400 new homes, we’ve talked about 600 new homes at some point in the near future, our existing sanitation department cannot handle that,” he said. “The staff is looking at different ways to make changes to the sanitation fund.”
He said the planned renovations to city hall will also address some of this with it expected to add more space for the fire and police departments and other changes being made, including shrinking some offices (the city manager’s office included) to fit more office space.
