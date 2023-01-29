Morgan Shamblin (second from left) of McMinn County recently earned second place in the youth division for the TCA/FCMA Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship. Shamblin received a $1,000 scholarship. Also pictured are Farm Credit Mid-America Financial Officer Amy Olt and TCA President-Elect Gary Dering, as well as the first place winner, Tommi Joy Hensley of Unicoi County.
Morgan Shamblin of McMinn County recently earned second place in the youth division for the TCA/FCMA Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship. Shamblin is shown here being presented her award by TCA Board of Directors member Charlie Rowlett.
Morgan Shamblin (second from left) of McMinn County recently earned second place in the youth division for the TCA/FCMA Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship. Shamblin received a $1,000 scholarship. Also pictured are Farm Credit Mid-America Financial Officer Amy Olt and TCA President-Elect Gary Dering, as well as the first place winner, Tommi Joy Hensley of Unicoi County.
Special to The DPA
Morgan Shamblin of McMinn County recently earned second place in the youth division for the TCA/FCMA Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship. Shamblin is shown here being presented her award by TCA Board of Directors member Charlie Rowlett.
MURFREESBORO - Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA), at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet, sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Murfreesboro.
The Heifer Initiative focuses on cost-sharing of beef cattle for youth. First place winners of each age division are awarded $2,000 and a belt buckle sponsored by University of Tennessee Animal Science, and the second-place winners are awarded $1,000.
“The heifer scholarship initiative is one of the most rewarding programs our association offers to youth,” said Melinda Perkins, TCA Director of Youth Programs and Outreach. “We are able to help the future leaders of our industry by offsetting the cost of purchasing a heifer. This is just one way we can help them get off to the right start in our industry. We are grateful to partner with Farm Credit Mid-America on the heifer scholarship program again this year.”
Tommi Joy Hensley of Unicoi County won first place in the Youth Division and Morgan Shamblin of McMinn County placed second. Hannah-Jane Davis of Giles County received first place in the Junior High Division and Ethan Giles of Anderson County placed second. RuthAnn Johns of Rutherford County won first place in the Senior Division and Caden Delaney of Henry County received second.
This scholarship money is to be put towards the purchase of a beef heifer of their choice from a Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association member within one year of receiving the funds.
The application for the 2023 Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship will be available in the fall of 2023.
TCA was founded in 1985 and has more than 7,000 members from across the state and the Southeast. The organization works to provide the cattlemen of Tennessee with an organization through which they may function collectively to protect their interests and work toward the solution of cattle industry problems and to build the necessary goodwill that will bring both governmental esteem and recognition to the industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.