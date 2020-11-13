Potential inclement weather and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic did not prevent VFW Post 5146 from continuing its annual tradition of honoring the nation’s heroes.
A large crowd gathered on the front lawn of the VFW on Wednesday morning to help Athens celebrate Veterans Day 2020.
The keynote speaker for the occasion was Lt. Commander Candice Wilson — a decorated naval aviator and Athens native. VFW Post 5146 Commander Terry Huskey — who served as master of ceremonies — introduced Wilson with an overview of her accomplishments in service to the country.
Huskey explained that Wilson spent a good portion of her young life at the McMinn County Airport. She went on to graduate cum laude from Middle Tennessee State University in 2008.
She then attended Officers Candidate School in Newport, R.I., and completed her pre-flight instruction in Pensacola, Fla. Wilson then traveled to Texas for flight training.
Wilson earned her Wings of Gold in February 2012. She then reported to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor, Wash., and joined the “The Gray Wolves” — a Growler squadron of the United States Navy — serving aboard the USS Nimitz.
Wilson flew combat missions over Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom and was present during initial hostilities in Syria. Wilson was the lead landing signal officer for her squadron. She went on to earn multiple accolades and qualifications, as well as to participate in test pilot programs, as part of her ongoing service.
Wilson returned home to Athens in February 2020.
“It’s wonderful to celebrate Veterans Day here at home with you guys and it’s my first Veterans Day after 12 years of active duty service,” said Wilson to begin her keynote remarks. “I’m truly honored and humbled to have the opportunity to speak with you all.
“Most of you here today are veterans or military families who know all too well what this day signifies and the respect that it deserves,” she continued. “We thank veterans for their sacrifices, but do we really stop to think about what those sacrifices were? You’ve stood the watch on those cold, bitter nights; worked long hours past the point any normal work shift would have lasted just to do it again the next day and the day after that. You know what it is to hope that you might get to walk through your own front door at Christmastime, or at least some point in December, or maybe next year. … You’ve seen the world and the best and worst of humanity and you’ve seen brothers and sisters fall. You know what it is to fight for your life from a visible or maybe an invisible wound. You answered the call in peacetime and during war without hesitation, though it meant missing a baby’s first footsteps or the final moments with a loved one. For the families left at home, you knew the weight of facing the inevitable catastrophes that would, without fail, ensue as soon as you were left to handle everything alone. We could not be the great country that we are today without your service and all that you’ve sacrificed, so thank you.
“Regardless of anyone’s views, I think we can agree that we live in very uncertain times — economically, financially and politically,” Wilson continued. “But even in all of this uncertainty, our veterans continue to give me hope. … Veterans, though you no longer wear the same uniform, continue to be the helpers we so desperately need in our community and our country serving as first responders, teaching our children, volunteering in our towns or just being the first person to stop and offer help to someone who needs it. … You set the example and, in doing so, inspire the next generation, giving them hope and, for some, an example that they will choose to follow themselves.”
The event also featured three young ladies who were chosen as winners in a pair of VFW essay contests. Madison Burke won first place in the VFW’s Voice of Democracy essay contest, with Josie Schaffer earning second place. Linda Raulston was the winner of the VFW’s Patriot’s essay contest.
All three read their award-winning essays during the ceremony. Huskey also presented each winner with a plaque in honor of their achievement. (See page A10 of today’s DPA for photos of each of the winners receiving their plaque.)
Also delivering remarks during the event were American Legion Post 68 Commander Dick Pelley and VFW Auxiliary Vice President Linda Sherman. Sherman invited all in attendance to a complimentary lunch following the ceremony.
VFW Post 5146 Chaplain Bob Johnson gave the opening a closing prayer. Members of the McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard were on-hand to present the color prior to the crowd singing the National Anthem and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The Black Jacks played a service anthem medley and “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
