The interest is there, but details need to be worked out for a potential shooting range in McMinn County, according to Mayor John Gentry.
During Friday night’s McMinn County Commission Strategic Planning Session, Gentry updated commissioners on his work trying to get a shooting range started in the county.
“Everybody I talk to says they want one,” Gentry said. “Funding it I don’t think is going to be an issue.”
However, exactly how to set it up is what Gentry is working on now. He said there are two general options for it.
“We can do the shooting range like you see at Spring Creek (in Reliance), much nicer but it’s static — you kind of go on your own like the national park shooting ranges,” he said. “Or you go higher level where you have a course.”
Gentry said there is interest in getting students involved in shooting should a range be put in place.
“We’ve talked to the school system, they are interested in a high school team,” he said. “Tennessee Wesleyan is interested in starting a team. We’re trying to get a collaboration together.”
He said places in West Tennessee might end up being a good model to follow here.
“West Tennessee is really big into shooting sports,” he said, explaining that counties own the ranges, but they form essentially a 501(c)(3) where the county appoints the board and county commissioners sit on the board but someone else actually runs the facility.
“There’s a lot of expense, it’s a big operation,” he said. “We don’t want it to be a burden on somebody.”
Where to put a potential shooting range is the other question Gentry is working through. He said the county landfill is one option, as is where the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department currently has its range.
There’s also the county forest near Camp Cherokee outside of Calhoun, but Gentry wasn’t sure if that would work out well either.
“It’s truly isolated, I talked to Camp Cherokee and they said they used to have one and they’d love it,” he said. “I feel like I’m building it for Bradley County, though, since it’s closer to the Cleveland city population.”
However the details ultimately work out, Gentry said he sees a lot of positives to having a shooting range in the county.
“We’re 2nd Amendment folks and there’s a lot of gun manufacturers looking to get to Tennessee and this might help,” he said. “I’d love to at least go forward with a static one right now with enough land to plan for skeet shooting.”
No decision was made during the planning session about the shooting range.
