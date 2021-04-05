Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Athens (TCAT) President Stewart Smith has extensive plans once his vocational school is able to move some operations into the McMinn Higher Education Center.
He noted TCAT officials would be able to take possession of the building on April 15.
“We are moving furniture and other stuff in right now and hope to start moving in equipment soon,” Smith said. “Hopefully within a month we will be able to start hosting a program at the new facility.”
Stewart stated he feels grateful and emotional about seeing the project come to an end.
“It has been a lot of hard work and a lot of time for our legislative delegation,” he expressed. “We will feel better once we are there and have all the bugs worked out and students are there, then we can celebrate.”
At the moment, Stewart said they plan on moving one program, Electromechanical and Instrumentation, into the new facility.
“We are going to be working with our local industry to develop an advanced manufacturing program and we hope to have a couple more programs with other instructors as well,” Smith stated. “Our hope is to be able to run about 50 to 60 students in the new facility on a full-time basis.”
He believes the new facility will be an asset to the whole region.
“I feel that this is going to lead to some great successes in the recruiting industry and in helping existing industry to continue to thrive and grow,” Smith said.
According to Smith, other institutions around the state have expressed interest in learning how the new facility came about.
“It is a very unique partnership in this building that came from an idea and grew up from there,” he noted. “We had a vision and we followed through with it. I feel like this will be model for partnerships ... I feel that this is kind of a unique situation and we have had other colleges wanting to come in and tour the new facility.”
Smith stated the new facility says a lot about the community, due to the monetary support they received to make this building a reality.
“It says a lot about the vision and the business friendly attitude of our leaders in this community and their understanding of how important our workforce is,” he expressed.
