There will be two new members of the McMinn County Commission as a result of Thursday’s general election.
Travis Crisp and Scott Cass were each elected to fill seats on the commission, both running in contested races.
Crisp defeated incumbent David Crews in the May Republican primary to make his way to the general election ballot. Then he and fellow Republican Scott Curtis defeated Democrat James Cockrum to secure their seats on the commission for District 5. Crisp earned 866 votes, the incumbent Curtis won 834 votes and Cockrum finished with 249.
Another new face on the commission will be Cass, who ran as an independent Thursday night — meaning he avoided the primary election.
He and incumbent Republican Charles Slack both clinched seats on the commission for District 4, with incumbent Dale Holbrook coming up short. Slack led the way among the three with 730 votes, while only 36 votes separated Cass and Holbrook — Cass finished with 666 and Holbrook had 630.
Holbrook had a lead at the Claxton Fire Hall precinct, defeating Cass there 131-106. However, Cass made up that margin with victories at both the Etowah Community Center and Mountain View School. He won 342-305 at the community center and 218-194 at Mt. View.
There was one more contested race for the county commission and both incumbents held off their challengers there. Republicans Tim King and Roger Masingale defeated Democratic challengers Cody Hensley and Jean-Pierre Vasquez in District 3 to retain their spots.
King was the lead vote-getter with 826, followed by Masingale with 796, Hensley with 171 and Vasquez with 150.
The other two county commission races were uncontested and incumbents will return in both.
Brent Carter led the way in District 1 with 530 votes, while Tad Simpson followed with 503.
In District 2, Jerry Millsaps was the lead vote-getter with 665 and J.W. McPhail was close behind him with 644.
