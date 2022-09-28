A man has been taken into custody after allegedly holding a woman against her will, threatening to shoot her and then resisting deputies.
On Sept. 22, McMinn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 187 and 218 in reference to a woman saying she had been held hostage for about 15-20 minutes.
She claimed that she had been held at a home on County Road 188 after a man — identified as Kenneth Earl Allen, 47, of Niota — had asked her to come over and bring him food and cigarettes. She claimed that when she arrived, Allen began to blame her for his son going to jail and he allegedly grabbed her by the hair and “drug her through the house and into the bedroom.”
It was at that point, allegedly, that he pointed a gun at the back of her head and told her he was going to “blow her brains out.”
At one point during this, Allen turned his back on her and she was able to knock him down and take off. Once outside, she got to her vehicle and Allen reportedly chased her to it and began hitting it with what appeared to be an axe handle.
As she pulled out of the driveway, he allegedly fired off shots at her. She eventually found someone to assist her and the helper stayed with her until authorities arrived.
MCSD Deputy Kelby Liner reportedly found that the victim’s driver’s side headlight had been freshly broken and also that Allen is a convicted felon for burglary other than a habitation in Bradley County in 1996.
Liner and other deputies then headed to the original residence to talk with Allen and they found him walking behind a shed with a rifle. They tried calling out to him to drop the weapon, but he appeared “very agitated” and told deputies to leave the property. He reportedly yelled at them as he headed toward his residence with a rifle.
Liner noted that he didn’t know what might be in the house, so he fired his Taser at Allen, but missed. After a second missed shot with the Taser, Allen allegedly “started digging in his waistband for an object later identified as a knife.”
At that point, deputies took him to the ground and a struggle ensued. He was eventually taken into custody and booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, resisting, vandalism and felony possession of a firearm.
They collected his bolt action rifle and reportedly found “several” rifle casings and an empty .357 magnum casing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.