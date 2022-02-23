MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in critical need of O Negative and O Positive blood types.
As part of encouraging donations, MEDIC will offer two upcoming promotions.
On Feb. 24 and 25, MEDIC hoodies will be given out to those donating blood and on March 1, March Madness Socks promotion begins.
This will be applicable at MEDIC donor centers and mobile drives.
According to officials, MEDIC currently has a critical need – less than a two-day supply – of O Negative and O Positive blood types.
MEDIC will offer hoodies to donors on Feb. 24 and 25 only and while supplies last.
Beginning March 1, MEDIC will celebrate March Madness and donors will receive basketball-themed socks through the month while supplies last.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074. Appointments allow the staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.
MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
As a reminder, the blood, platelets and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
MEDIC is an independent, non-profit organization.
