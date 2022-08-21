Three ongoing road projects are continuing in McMinn and Meigs counties.
The newest one started last week on Congress Parkway in front of McMinn County High School. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), it involves utility work and requires “mobile shoulder closure.”
The work is being done between the intersection of Congress Parkway with Dennis Street and with Rocky Mount Road and is expected to continue for some time. TDOT officials noted that “trucks, signage, cones and flaggers will be present” in the area from Aug. 15 through April 12, 2023 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Drivers should reduce speed and be prepared to stop,” stated a news release from TDOT.
A second project in McMinn County is one that began in July and continues now.
The project is resurfacing of Bowater Road from just east of Highway 11 to just west of County Road 750.
TDOT officials noted that “the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to perform resurfacing and roadway repair operations.” The project began on July 5 and drivers are asked to “reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.”
The contractor on the project is Wright Brothers Construction Company
Meigs County also has one road project continuing on Highway 58.
TDOT officials noted that the resurfacing from east of the Hiwassee River to east of Roberts Road continues.
“During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures while performing resurfacing operations,” the release noted. “Flaggers will be on-site to assist traffic flow. The traveling public should be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone.”
