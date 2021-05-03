Charges are pending after authorities discovered allegedly stolen auto parts recently.
Last Monday, members of the Athens Police Department and the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a local auto body shop. The search warrant came as the result of a lengthy investigation into alleged narcotics activity there, as well as an ongoing investigation into stolen catalytic converters.
According to officials, the city has experienced a recent rash of catalytic converter thefts. Typically, officers receive reports that citizens go to start their vehicle, only to discover that someone has cut the converter off their car.
The converters can typically be resold for several hundred dollars, but the cost for damage to the victim’s vehicle far exceeds that, officials noted.
When officers served the search warrant, they reportedly found several people on site. They allegedly recovered a stolen vehicle, numerous catalytic converters, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
Charges against several individuals will likely be forthcoming, authorities noted, but the investigation is still ongoing.
“I am grateful for the hard work by so many officers that went into this investigation. I’m equally thankful for the efforts of our friends at the Drug Task Force,” APD Chief Cliff Couch said. “These thefts cause real harm to real people and we hope that this action will put a huge dent in the damage our citizens have been suffering.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.