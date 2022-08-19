Two weeks after the August election ended, sights are already being set on the November slate.
The Nov. 8 election will feature state and federal general elections, as well as municipal elections in Athens, Niota and Calhoun. On Thursday, the qualifying deadline passed for candidates to declare their intent to run in the local town races. The race for Athens City Council will feature nine candidates vying for three open seats — all three incumbents will be on the ballot, as well as six challengers. The incumbents for the seats are Bo Perkinson, Dick Pelley and Mark Lockmiller and challenging them will be John Duggan, Larry Eaton, Judy Hamilton, Jim O’Bringer, Steve Sherlin and Kay Simmons.
Up north in Niota, there will be a contested race for mayor as incumbent Lois Preece will face off against challenger Cassandra Nowotnik.
Commissioners will also be on the ballot in Niota as Tony Manney and Mark Ward have both qualified.
City council won’t be all that’s on the ballot for Athens as both Abby Carroll and Johnny Coffman have qualified as incumbents for two seats on the Athens City School Board.
The races in Calhoun will be for city commission and the qualified candidates there are James Duffy and Victor Keith Gregory.
The qualified candidates will have until Aug. 25 at noon to withdraw, should they so choose, and the deadline to file as a qualified write-in candidate is Sept. 19 at noon.
Voter registration deadline for the November election is Oct. 10, with early voting stretching from Oct. 19 through Nov. 3.
